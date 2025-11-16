Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.23 Million Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $23,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,929,000 after purchasing an additional 176,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 209.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after buying an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,886,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NMI by 76.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after buying an additional 277,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.58 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. NMI had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $171.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 78,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,917.60. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

