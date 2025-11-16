SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYMB. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000.

Shares of HYMB opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $26.25.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

