Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,710.60. This represents a 70.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,440. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

