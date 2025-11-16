Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brady were worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Brady by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,855.60. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $205,318.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 327,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,044.21. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,973 shares of company stock worth $2,299,994 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.