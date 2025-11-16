Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,551 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 632,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,392 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $27.58.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

