Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,852 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VT opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $142.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.