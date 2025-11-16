Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,352,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $20,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DAKT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carla S. Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $229,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 721,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,648,721.24. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Friel sold 13,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $317,834.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,136.52. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.7%

DAKT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Daktronics had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.51%.The company had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

