Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,298,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,075,000 after purchasing an additional 553,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 357,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sphere Entertainment by 292.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 41.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 152,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $81.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $262.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere Entertainment

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.