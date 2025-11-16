British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 81.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Exit Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

