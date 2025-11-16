Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.00.

AGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

Get Argan alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGX

Insider Transactions at Argan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $3,242,363.46. Following the sale, the director owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,864.82. The trade was a 23.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.37, for a total value of $3,093,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,626.22. This trade represents a 32.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Argan by 2,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Price Performance

AGX stock opened at $352.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.79. Argan has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $365.09.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.