Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Receives $329.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.2222.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $339.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $321.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $198.97 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.45.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 59.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 21.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 213.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 16.9% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,193,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,035,000 after purchasing an additional 316,411 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

