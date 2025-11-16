Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Killam Apartment REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

About Killam Apartment REIT

OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

