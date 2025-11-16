Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Killam Apartment REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.