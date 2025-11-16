Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $85.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.1875.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

