Brokerages Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT at $48.60

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $8,810,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2,137.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 148,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 111,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $3,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 21.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

