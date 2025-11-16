Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $32.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.8333.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on Home BancShares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd.

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. Home BancShares has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The business had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home BancShares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home BancShares by 2.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

