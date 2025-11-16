Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $198,308.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,582.80. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 205,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,970,616.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,832,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,931,012.20. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 3,402,942 shares of company stock valued at $46,057,857 in the last ninety days. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grindr by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Grindr by 93.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 608,554 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at $20,049,000. Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,096,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Grindr by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,049,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.22. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grindr will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

