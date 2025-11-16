ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 20th (NYSEARCA:EEV)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEV opened at $9.65 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.47% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

