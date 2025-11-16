ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 20th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $14.45 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
