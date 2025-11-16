ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 20th

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $14.45 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

