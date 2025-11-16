Insider Buying: Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Insider Purchases £998.52 in Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cheatle acquired 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £998.52.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of TENG stock opened at GBX 59.49 on Friday. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41 and a 12 month high of GBX 72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a market cap of £57.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. Ten Lifestyle Group had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group Plc will post 2.6462396 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

