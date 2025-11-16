Analysts Set Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) PT at $8.88

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.1250.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 29.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $8.91.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 43.76%.The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
