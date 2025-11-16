Analysts Set Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) PT at $8.88

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.1250.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $666,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,517.86. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,275,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,455,820. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,911,445 shares of company stock worth $15,560,635. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 29.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 43.76%.The company had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

