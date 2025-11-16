XPeng (XPEV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect XPeng to post earnings of ($0.4677) per share and revenue of $20.4757 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

XPeng Trading Down 5.1%

NYSE XPEV opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.54. XPeng has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Get XPeng alerts:

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 33.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.