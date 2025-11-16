3i Group (LON:III) Trading Down 17.4% After Analyst Downgrade

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. 7,001,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,600.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3i Group

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

3i Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Peter McKellar acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,345 per share, with a total value of £133,800. Also, insider Simon Borrows bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,128.63.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities analysts forecast that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.