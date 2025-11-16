Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $972.7880 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.94. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -303.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

