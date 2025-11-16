Insider Buying: Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Insider Acquires £957,850 in Stock

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cheetham acquired 19,157,000 shares of Tertiary Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £957,850.
Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance
LON TYM opened at GBX 0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.50. Tertiary Minerals plc has a one year low of GBX 0.03 and a one year high of GBX 0.10.
About Tertiary Minerals
