Insider Buying: Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Insider Acquires £957,850 in Stock

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cheetham acquired 19,157,000 shares of Tertiary Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £957,850.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

LON TYM opened at GBX 0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.50. Tertiary Minerals plc has a one year low of GBX 0.03 and a one year high of GBX 0.10.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

About Tertiary Minerals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.