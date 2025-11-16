Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 21.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPB. TD Securities upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.41.

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$470.64 million during the quarter.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 109.01%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Further Reading

