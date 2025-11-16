Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 196,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 126,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Stock Up 16.7%
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
