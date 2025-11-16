Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.68. 87,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 59,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Oriental Land Trading Up 3.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.