Critical Comparison: Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) versus Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB) and Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Insynergy Products and Samsonite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insynergy Products -3.23% -5.67% -2.45% Samsonite Group 8.46% 20.98% 6.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Insynergy Products and Samsonite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insynergy Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Samsonite Group 0 1 0 3 3.50

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insynergy Products $58.67 million 0.26 -$17.65 million N/A N/A Samsonite Group $3.59 billion 0.92 $345.70 million $1.08 11.06

This table compares Insynergy Products and Samsonite Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Samsonite Group has higher revenue and earnings than Insynergy Products.

Volatility and Risk

Insynergy Products has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsonite Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Samsonite Group beats Insynergy Products on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insynergy Products

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Samsonite Group

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. It sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

