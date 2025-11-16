Financial Comparison: Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) & CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) and Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CochLear and Agilon Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CochLear $1.53 billion 7.68 $251.85 million N/A N/A Agilon Health $6.06 billion 0.04 -$260.15 million ($0.75) -0.77

Analyst Recommendations

CochLear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilon Health.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CochLear and Agilon Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CochLear 0 3 0 2 2.80 Agilon Health 2 12 4 0 2.11

Agilon Health has a consensus price target of $2.73, suggesting a potential upside of 374.92%. Given Agilon Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilon Health is more favorable than CochLear.

Volatility and Risk

CochLear has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilon Health has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CochLear and Agilon Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CochLear N/A N/A N/A Agilon Health -5.24% -75.92% -18.35%

Summary

CochLear beats Agilon Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CochLear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Agilon Health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

