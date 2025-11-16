Analyzing Currenc Group (CURR) & The Competition

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Currenc Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s peers have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Currenc Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Currenc Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $40.23 million -$39.47 million -3.42 Currenc Group Competitors $203.60 million -$18.54 million 94.34

This table compares Currenc Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Currenc Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Currenc Group. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -84.72% N/A -34.02% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Currenc Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 231 266 217 3 1.99

Currenc Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 202.79%. Given Currenc Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Currenc Group peers beat Currenc Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Currenc Group

(Get Free Report)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Currenc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currenc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.