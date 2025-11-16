Comparing Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) & Its Peers

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Proficient Auto Logistics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million -$8.48 million 242.33 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors $8.78 billion $179.07 million 18.92

Proficient Auto Logistics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -3.12% -1.44% -0.95% Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 7.28% -229.12% 2.56%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics’ peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 466 1463 1594 94 2.36

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.94%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics peers beat Proficient Auto Logistics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

