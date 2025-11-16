Head to Head Survey: Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) & Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Interparfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Interparfums 11.03% 16.45% 11.14%

Risk and Volatility

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interparfums has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $21.61 million 0.71 $400,000.00 N/A N/A Interparfums $1.46 billion 1.92 $164.36 million $5.11 17.11

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Interparfums”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than Bon Natural Life.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Interparfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Interparfums shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bon Natural Life and Interparfums, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 1 0 0 0 1.00 Interparfums 0 1 5 1 3.00

Interparfums has a consensus target price of $145.60, indicating a potential upside of 66.53%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interparfums is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Summary

Interparfums beats Bon Natural Life on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

