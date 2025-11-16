Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ntt Data Corporation (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.6750 and last traded at $2.6750, with a volume of 1063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
Ntt Data Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.
Ntt Data Company Profile
NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.
