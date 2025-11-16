Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 10,096,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,343,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lucid Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lucid Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

