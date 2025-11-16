Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 128,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 226,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.70.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
