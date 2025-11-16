D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Up 21.2% – Here’s Why

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.63. 3,389,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 474,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.

