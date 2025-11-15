3i Group (LON:III) Trading Down 17.4% After Analyst Downgrade

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. 7,001,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on III. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,600.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on III

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Group

3i Group Stock Down 1.3%

In related news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800. Also, insider Simon Borrows bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,367 per share, with a total value of £1,010,100. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,128.63. The firm has a market cap of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current year.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.