NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 11% After Analyst Downgrade

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.0980. 27,367,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 14,238,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 177,500.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 619,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,857,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 655.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 115,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,984 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

