3i Group (LON:III) Trading Down 17.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) fell 17.4% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. 7,001,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on III. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,600.

Insider Buying and Selling

3i Group Stock Down 1.3%

In other 3i Group news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,345 per share, with a total value of £133,800. Also, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Insiders purchased a total of 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $114,419,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,128.63.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

