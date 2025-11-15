Comparing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATIF and CBIZ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $620,000.00 12.08 -$3.19 million ($7.19) -1.08 CBIZ $2.68 billion 1.04 $41.04 million $1.52 33.72

Analyst Ratings

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATIF and CBIZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 1 0 0 0 1.00 CBIZ 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A -90.49% -79.46% CBIZ 3.89% 14.02% 5.76%

Volatility and Risk

ATIF has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats ATIF on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

