Head to Head Review: City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) versus Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Bank and Plumas Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp $90.58 million 3.24 $28.62 million $4.27 9.87

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Plumas Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

41.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Plumas Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for City Bank and Plumas Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Plumas Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Plumas Bancorp has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Plumas Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plumas Bancorp is more favorable than City Bank.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and Plumas Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A Plumas Bancorp 25.80% 16.52% 1.89%

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats City Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises of term real estate, commercial, and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines; consumer, automobile, and home equity loans; land development and construction loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, internet banking with bill-pay options, cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

