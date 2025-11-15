Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 18,782,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 26,889,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CJS Securities downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,670,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,587.44. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,801,909 shares of company stock valued at $17,113,398 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143,890 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

