Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $396.34 and last traded at $401.99. 117,602,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 100,661,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.67 and its 200-day moving average is $360.78. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

