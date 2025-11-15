Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $91.35 and last traded at $91.7270. 16,341,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 20,607,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.57.

Specifically, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.