Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.91. Approximately 93,235,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 103,217,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $50,585,000 after buying an additional 1,201,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 61.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 34.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,175,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

