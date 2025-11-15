Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.86. 7,741,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,878,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRML shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals Stock Up 2.7%

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

