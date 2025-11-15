Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 128,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 226,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Down 18.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
