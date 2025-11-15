Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.35 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 1145983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Whirlpool Stock Up 6.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 129.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

