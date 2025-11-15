D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 3,319,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 474,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$142.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of C$16.11 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current year.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.

