Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $128.9360. 46,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 70,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Lease Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $890.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($0.09). Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million.

Willis Lease Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Willis Lease Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $341,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,387.44. This represents a 49.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

